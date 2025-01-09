PREVIEW: Suns Look to Rebound vs Hawks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (16-19) are set to return home for the weekend - as they face off against the scrappy Atlanta Hawks (19-18) - who are coming off of a dramatic victory at the buzzer against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.
The Hawks will be going into this game short-handed, with rising star Jalen Johnson already being ruled out - along with an uncertain status surrounding backup C Onyeka Okongwu.
The Suns will only be without Royce O'Neale, who will be out for at least tonight after suffering an ankle sprain nearly two weeks ago.
A brief preview about the matchup to come tonight:
Hawks: Decent Squad With High Upside
The Hawks have been the brunt of many conversations surrounding the generally average output that the franchise has given in the context of the greater NBA landscape over recent years - and this year has been much of the same.
While De'Andre Hunter, Dyson Daniels, and Johnson have been revelations for the franchise this season, they have ultimately still embattled with inconsistency.
This is the team that has beaten the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers (X2), and New York Knicks, while also dropping a pair of contests to the Washington Wizards.
This team is simply a conundrum - one that can beat anyone and lose to anyone on a nightly basis.
The recent success against Phoenix ultimately bodes well for Atlanta heading into this game, but it feels like there are endless possibilities when it comes to ultimately deciding the final outcome.
Trae Young: Set to Enjoy Big Game
The Hawks' franchise player has seen as much success against Phoenix as any other team in basketball.
Young has averaged astounding marks of 32.4 PPG and 11.2 APG agaisnt the Suns in five meetings since the 2021-22 season.
Those marks also come with exceptional efficiency - 61% from three-point range and over a 70% true shooting percentage - per Statmuse.
Young has continuously exploited the Suns' conspicuous lack of physicality with crafty slashing, his signature advantage creation off of dribble-drives, and a deadly shooting stroke that can come through at any time.
Young could be in store for a significantly tougher matchup tonight compared to previous meetings - as Ryan Dunn has done a quality job manning the POA since becoming a regular starter.
That may not matter much in the end.
Key to Game: Bring Energy Early
This is very much an oversimplification as to why Phoenix fell to Charlotte on Tuesday, but Charlotte set the tone both athletically and intensity wise from the second quarter on in the duel.
Charlotte translated the marked advantages into 20 offensive boards, 29 free-throw attempts, 9 steals, and a 26-4 fast-break points advantage.
The Suns are undoubtedly a superior team to Charlotte when strictly focusing on talent, but Atlanta possesses a similar level of athleticism/scrappiness - from Daniels, who leads the league in steals, to Hunter - who has fully broken out after several seasons that were marred by injuries.
The Suns absolutely have to bring an edge from the opening tip-off, with Dunn, Booker, and Durant hopefully being the focus in an effort to build an early lead.
Suns-Hawks is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.