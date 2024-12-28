PREVIEW: Suns Look to Rebound vs Warriors
PHOENIX -- Tonight is another night to be better for the Phoenix Suns (15-15) are looking to rebound from a loss to the Dallas Mavericks last night - they hit the road against the Golden State Warriors (15-14) for a primetime battle before closing out 2024 at home.
The Suns are 1-0 against the Warriors this season, having won the first game 113-105 on November 30 - which also is one of Phoenix's most complete performances of this season.
Phoenix and Golden State experienced similar quick starts to their respective seasons before cooling off significantly over the last month - for differing reasons.
The Warriors did attempt to remedy some of these issues by acquiring dynamic G Dennis Schroeder - but have struggled to stay consistent in a season that Stephen Curry has seen a dip in production while being surrounded by role players.
Curry is coming off of what is likely his strongest showing of the season - 38 points on 14/24 shooting against the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas.
The Suns are also coming off of two of their strongest defensive performances to this point - holding the Denver Nuggets to 100 on Christmas and Dallas to 98 last night (Kyrie Irving also shot 6/21).
It appears as if something has to give one way or the other - as the offensive-forward Suns have struggled on that end in the last week, while the defensive-forward Warriors have sputtered on defense as of late.
Expect Ryan Dunn and Josh Okogie both to heavily factor into this game - as both did a phenomenal job of containing Irving last night.
On the Warriors side, they will be tasked with containing Kevin Durant, who has played MVP-caliber basketball since returning from an ankle sprain in the middle of the month.
Suns-Warriors is set to tip off shortly after 6:30 P.M. Phoenix time.