PREVIEW: Suns Need Win vs Pistons
PHOENIX -- Today serves as another opportunity to get better for the Phoenix Suns (20-20) - as they are officially set to close out the first half of the 82-game slate this afternoon against the Detroit Pistons (21-20) in the midst of a lengthy road trip.
This is the second and final time the two squads will play this season, as Detroit stole the first meeting by a score of 133-125 on December 21.
The Suns are coming off of a 130-123 victory over the Washington Wizards, while Detroit fell to the Indiana Pacers in 111-100 fashion on the same night.
Detroit's shocking start to the season has been headlined by Cade Cunningham's jump into stardom, while the roster is constructed much better this season compared to last as well.
Unheralded role players such as Malik Beasley and Tobias Harris have provided much stability to bridge the gap between rebuilding and moving towards contention - the result has turned into the Pistons truly battling for a playoff spot.
The player to watch for Detroit today is ultimately Ausar Thompson. The second-year former lottery pick is still quite raw as a player, but he does frequently display game-breaking athleticism - and that could be a massive concern for Phoenix after giving up 40 offensive rebounds combined in their two most recent losses.
Ryan Dunn will look to neutralize athleticism advantages that Detroit may have - the rookie phenom just enjoyed a career-high scoring night of 18 against the Wizards on Thursday night.
The keys to a Suns victory is simple - keep the rebounding battle close, exploit potential mismatches (Durant vs Harris), and take a healthy dose of three-point looks (Detroit is on the same level from behind the arc).
Suns-Pistons is set to tip-off shortly after 2 P.M. Arizona time this afternoon.