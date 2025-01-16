Preview: Suns vs Wizards
Shortly, the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards will meet for a Thursday night battle at Capital One Arena.
Both teams had massively different expectations moving into the 2024-25 season, though Phoenix finds themselves as the underachieving squad despite the Wizards only having six wins on the season.
Recently, we caught up with Washington Wizards on SI's Jeremy Brener to preview tonight's matchup:
1. Overall, what’s the vibe around the Wizards at the moment?
The Wizards are going through the motions. They know that this is part of the process towards building a successful team, and these losses are only temporary.
In the meantime, they have a bright future with Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington, both of whom have each started a lot this season. Bilal Coulibaly probably has shown the most flashes and Kyshawn George has shown signs of potential success himself.
As long as those four are healthy and progressing, the Wizards can take that as a win.
2. How much - if at all - does Washington miss Bradley Beal?
Beal was a big part of the city for more than a decade, so that part of Washington misses him. As for the team itself, his presence raised its floor, preventing the team from truly being able to rebuild.
Therefore, they have no regrets of the decision.
3. Will the Wizards make any moves at the deadline?
I’d be surprised if they didn’t, considering their status as the worst team in the league. Malcolm Brogdon is probably the likeliest player traded given his impending free agent status.
However, Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Kuzma may also want to have their bags packed just in case.
4. Wizards player Suns fans should watch out for
The Suns have had some inconsistency at center lately, so look for Alex Sarr to possibly have a big game. He’s averaging around 12/6 for the Wizards, but he has shown off an ability to break out at times during the year.
5. Final predictions
The Suns win by 6. Wizards play competitive, but Suns pull out a win at the end.
