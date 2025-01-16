Inside The Suns

Preview: Suns vs Wizards

The Washington Wizards play host to the Phoenix Suns today.

Feb 4, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (8) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Shortly, the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards will meet for a Thursday night battle at Capital One Arena.

Both teams had massively different expectations moving into the 2024-25 season, though Phoenix finds themselves as the underachieving squad despite the Wizards only having six wins on the season.

Recently, we caught up with Washington Wizards on SI's Jeremy Brener to preview tonight's matchup:

1. Overall, what’s the vibe around the Wizards at the moment?

The Wizards are going through the motions. They know that this is part of the process towards building a successful team, and these losses are only temporary.

In the meantime, they have a bright future with Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington, both of whom have each started a lot this season. Bilal Coulibaly probably has shown the most flashes and Kyshawn George has shown signs of potential success himself.

As long as those four are healthy and progressing, the Wizards can take that as a win.

2. How much - if at all - does Washington miss Bradley Beal?

Beal was a big part of the city for more than a decade, so that part of Washington misses him. As for the team itself, his presence raised its floor, preventing the team from truly being able to rebuild.

Therefore, they have no regrets of the decision.

3. Will the Wizards make any moves at the deadline?

I’d be surprised if they didn’t, considering their status as the worst team in the league. Malcolm Brogdon is probably the likeliest player traded given his impending free agent status.

However, Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Kuzma may also want to have their bags packed just in case.

4. Wizards player Suns fans should watch out for

The Suns have had some inconsistency at center lately, so look for Alex Sarr to possibly have a big game. He’s averaging around 12/6 for the Wizards, but he has shown off an ability to break out at times during the year.

5. Final predictions

The Suns win by 6. Wizards play competitive, but Suns pull out a win at the end.

To read our side of the story, you can click here.

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

