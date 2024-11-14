Recap: Kings Handle Suns
The Phoenix Suns made it interesting throughout the night, though the Sacramento Kings eventually pulled away for a convincing 127-104 win to give Phoenix their third loss on the year.
The Kings also defeated the Suns on Sunday back in Phoenix.
Down the likes of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen due to injury, finding consistent scoring (on the second night of a back-to-back) was always going to be a challenge for the Suns.
Phoenix shot just 37.1% from the field and trailed by as much as 21. They connected on just 13 of 43 three-point attempts.
Despite the final score, the Suns kept the Kings honest until the final few minutes of action.
Josh Okogie (25 points) led all Suns in scoring. DeMar DeRozan was forced out of action early and did not return.
Quick Recap
The Suns got off to a poor start thanks to numerous turnovers, finding themselves down 19-7 early, though they eventually clawed back to head into the second quarter trailing 35-29. Damion Lee made the rare first quarter appearance for Phoenix, who made just four of 14 three-pointers in the period.
After being down by as much as 15 in the first half, the Suns (led by Josh Okogie's 16 points) trailed just 65-61 entering the locker room at halftime. The Kings shot an amazing 63% from the field in the first two quarters while Phoenix outrebounded them 28-19.
Early in the third, the Suns took their first lead of the night after opening the third quarter on a 10-3 run. The Kings responded - well - while the Suns missed their next 14 of 17 shots with Sacramento ultimately carrying a 93-80 lead into the fourth.
Phoenix flirted with potentially threatening the lead - though before you blinked - the Suns were down by 20 with five minutes left and emptied the bench.
Notable Performances
Devin Booker - 18 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL
Josh Okogie - 25 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL
What's Next
The Suns are at Oklahoma City on Friday night.