Report: Bronny, Others Impress Suns in Pre-Draft Workout
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns officially held a pre-draft workout for USC point guard Bronny James - among other players yesterday, according to AZ Central's Duane Rankin.
This arrangement had been reported for the better part of two weeks, and Rankin confirmed that James passed on workouts for other teams, along with stating that his performance impressed the Suns' brass.
"James reportedly looked to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers and Suns after passing on workouts from several teams. The son of LeBron James had a strong workout for the Suns, who put the players through a variety of drills with a focus on shooting, sources said."- Duane Rankin
James, 19, averaged just 4.8 PPG as a freshman at USC, and is viewed as a project that will take multiple years to develop into a rotational piece.
Not all of his struggles should be picked apart, as he did return mid-season from a health scare last summer. He also has an intriguing blend of athleticism, POA defense, and a sweet shooting stroke that could be malleable in the league.
Villanova guard Mark Armstrong and West Virginia guard RaeQuan Battle also had standout performances according to Rankin.
The news of James working out for Phoenix also follows the New Orleans Pelicans deferring the number 17 pick to the Los Angeles Lakers - which has increased speculation that L.A. will ultimately choose to select the younger James at 17 as a measure to appease the elder James in the process.
If the Suns do in fact select James, whispers of LeBron considering Phoenix will undoubtedly grow, but it also is quite possible that the franchise is simply bullish on his upside in the long run.