Report: Dennis Schroder Lands With Suns Rival
The Phoenix Suns will see Dennis Schroder a bit more moving forward.
According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania:
"The Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a deal to send guard Dennis Schroder and one second-round pick to the Golden State Warriors for De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN. A dynamic playmaker and scorer arriving to the Warriors."
The Warriors have been rumored players on the trade market as the season grows longer, and despite rumored names such as Jimmy Butler and Cam Johnson, Golden State adds a new running mate for Steph Curry.
The Warriors are 14-10 on the season with one of those losses coming to Phoenix earlier in the year. The Suns will see Schroder and Golden State next on Saturday, Dec. 28.
The Nets were rumored to be potential sellers at the deadline and thus far have made good on that smoke. They're just 10-15 on the season and now with Schroder out of town, the former Suns fan favorite in Johnson could be next to depart Brooklyn.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reports there were potential deals involving both players, though Schroder ends up being the lone player heading to Golden State.
Schroder - 31 - previously spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, too.