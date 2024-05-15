Report: Former Suns Coach Undecided on Future
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to see an entirely new coaching staff take the floor for the 2024-25 season following the arrival of Mike Budenholzer.
What Frank Vogel does moving forward remains to be seen after being relieved of his duties just one year into the job. Assistant coach Kevin Young took a job with BYU as their next head coach before the postseason began.
The future of fellow assistant coach David Fizdale remains to be seen.
Numerous reports have suggested Fizdale was offered a role in Phoenix's front office, though he's yet to make a final decision on his future according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin:
"David Fizdale has been offered a front office position with the Phoenix Suns, but he hasn’t accepted the job yet, sources informed The Republic. ... Fizdale was an assistant general manager with the Utah Jazz in the 2022-23 season before the Suns lured him away to coach again as he agreed to a deal for more than a million dollars a year when he was hired in June of 2023." - Rankin
Fizdale and Young were both retained by Vogel last offseason and were made the two highest-paid assistants in the league. Phoenix won 49 games and was swept in the first round of the playoffs to conclude the 2023-24 campaign.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported the Suns were considering changes to their front office, which potentially would see a president of basketball operations brought in to oversee general manager James Jones - you can read more about that here.