Report: Clippers Host Suns to Begin Regular Season
PHOENIX -- The official 2024-25 schedule release for the NBA is expected to come later this week - and the Phoenix Suns already have clarity on what two of their games will be.
Shams Charania of The Athletic reported this morning the Suns will open the new year on the road at the official first home game at the new Intuit Dome for the Los Angeles Clippers on October 23.
This will presumably be a nationally televised game, as it features division rivals that have gone back-and-forth for a number of years.
This is also a momentous occasion for the Clippers, as this move is perceived as the franchise finally taking steps to separate themselves from the shadow of their former neighbor in the L.A. Lakers.
The opening night contest will be a big one for the Suns as well, who won opening night last season before experiencing a turbulent five months to follow. This game could serve as something of a statement game for Phoenix, as the debut of head coach Mike Budenholzer and starting PG Tyus Jones could usher in a season that will feature much more consistency on a game-to-game basis.
This will also be the season debut for both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant after a wildly successful Olympic basketball run in Paris.
Could the month together overseas coupled with over a year of playing together in the NBA finally materialize in the way that has been anticipated this whole time?
October 23 could be the date that begins to change the perception of the franchise once again.