Report: Suns Add Another Assistant Coach

The Phoenix Suns are adding a new face under Mike Budenholzer.

May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mike Budenholzer speaks alongside General Manager James Jones during a press conference to announce his job as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are reportedly adding another assistant coach to Mike Budenholzer's staff.

Utah Jazz beat reporter Sarah Todd unveiled Chad Forcier will be departing Utah to come work under Budenholzer in the Valley.

12 News' Cameron Cox gave the news a glowing endorsement, calling Forcier one of the best developmental

Todd also highlighted the move wasn't a surprise:

"The move does not come as much of a surprise considering Forcier’s history with Budenholzer, who was recently hired as head coach of the Suns to replace the outgoing Frank Vogel. Forcier spent four years on Budenholzer’s staff with the Milwaukee Bucks and before that the two shared a number of years together on the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff."

Phoenix recently hired Vince Legarza to work under Budenholzer as well. Slowly but surely, the Suns are collecting names to work under their new head coach.

It was recently announced David Fizdale would be returning to Phoenix after Frank Vogel's staff was reportedly not going to be retained. Fizdale contemplated a role in the front office before accepting an associate role.

Phoenix won 49 games in the regular season but was swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

