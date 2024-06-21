REPORT: Suns Center Declines Player Option
The expected result for the Phoenix Suns has come true.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke news early Friday afternoon that Suns big man Drew Eubanks has indeed decided to decline year two of his contract that was signed last July, which featured a player-option for 2024-25.
Eubanks, 27, was brought in after Jock Landale departed to play with the Houston Rockets - with high marks for his athleticism and motor being key reasons as to why he was lured over from the Portland Trail Blazers.
Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks is declining his $2.6M player option and entering free agency, sources tell ESPN. After signing a one-plus-one deal with Suns, Eubanks averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 75 games.- Adrian Wojnarowski
Eubanks made a positive impression over the opening few weeks of the season, but his rebounding and lack of shooting range limited what he could do as an anchor of the second unit.
Eubanks previously told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic there was 'mutual interest' in him making a return to the franchise, but Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro set the ultimate declining of the player option up yesterday by expressing doubt that he would actually return.
It seems as if the franchise is looking for a different type of center - being inspired by the approach the Dallas Mavericks took en route to a finals appearance, so it could be palpable that starting C Jusuf Nurkic isn't safe either.
The "legal tampering" period of free agency is set to begin at 3 PM Arizona time on Sunday, July 30 - and it can be assumed that Eubanks will ultimately sign elsewhere.
Best of luck to Drew moving forward in his career!