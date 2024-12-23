Inside The Suns

Report: Suns Interest in Jimmy Butler 'Genuine'

The Phoenix Suns' interest in Jimmy Butler is legitimate.

Donnie Druin

Dec 12, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) stands on the court during a time out against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- More twists and turns are happening for the Phoenix Suns in their potential pursuit of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.

The Suns and Butler have been a rumored pairing for weeks now, as Phoenix could be looking to shake up their star core while Butler could look for greener pastures outside of South Beach.

The latest update on the situation comes from NBA insider Marc Stein, who called Phoenix's interest "absolutely genuine" in his Sunday Best substack. Stein also added "there is scant evidence" the Heat would be interested in swapping Butler for Suns guard Bradley Beal.

Due to second apron luxury tax restrictions, Phoenix's only hope of landing Butler would come in the form of Beal waiving his no-trade clause.

Unfortunately, it takes two to tango, and ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks says teams around the league expect Butler to remain in Miami barring something unforeseen.

"As for Butler's future, there is a growing consensus among the teams I talked to that unless the six-time All-Star becomes a distraction, or the Heat receive a trade offer they cannot turn down, Butler will be on the Heat's roster once the deadline passes."

The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 6, so we're sure to see even more rumors fly between now and then - though it doesn't appear the heat in the kitchen between Butler and Phoenix will calm any time soon.

Donnie Druin
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

