Report: Suns Interest in Jimmy Butler 'Genuine'
PHOENIX -- More twists and turns are happening for the Phoenix Suns in their potential pursuit of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.
The Suns and Butler have been a rumored pairing for weeks now, as Phoenix could be looking to shake up their star core while Butler could look for greener pastures outside of South Beach.
The latest update on the situation comes from NBA insider Marc Stein, who called Phoenix's interest "absolutely genuine" in his Sunday Best substack. Stein also added "there is scant evidence" the Heat would be interested in swapping Butler for Suns guard Bradley Beal.
Due to second apron luxury tax restrictions, Phoenix's only hope of landing Butler would come in the form of Beal waiving his no-trade clause.
Unfortunately, it takes two to tango, and ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks says teams around the league expect Butler to remain in Miami barring something unforeseen.
"As for Butler's future, there is a growing consensus among the teams I talked to that unless the six-time All-Star becomes a distraction, or the Heat receive a trade offer they cannot turn down, Butler will be on the Heat's roster once the deadline passes."
You can read more about that here.
The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 6, so we're sure to see even more rumors fly between now and then - though it doesn't appear the heat in the kitchen between Butler and Phoenix will calm any time soon.