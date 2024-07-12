Report: Suns Make Final Free Agent Signing
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have filled out their roster.
The Athletic's Shams Charania is reporting the Suns are bringing back forward Josh Okogie on a two-year, $16 million deal. The contract is reportedly non-guaranteed in the second year.
Okogie fills the 15th and final active roster spot for Phoenix ahead of the 2024-25 season with Mike Budenholzer set to coach his first season in the Valley.
According to Charania, Okogie had multiple teams interested in him before returning to Phoenix.
Okogie was one of Phoenix's best defenders last season, though his lack of shooting prowess often made him a liability in lineups. With Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker drawing attention on the floor, the Suns need their role players to consistently hit open looks, and that's simply something Okogie wasn't able to do.
Yet Okogie still bolsters Phoenix's defensive prowess by defening offensive players in half-court settings, and even being able to pick them up full-court to speed the tempo up if needed.
If the Suns needed a strong point of attack defender, Okogie was typically the choice to try to slow down a hot-hand.
Phoenix was reportedly down to Okogie and guard Kyle Lowry with their final spot. After Lowry re-joined the Philadelphia 76ers, it made the decision fairly easy for general manager James Jones.
Okogie will now spend his third season with the Suns after initially entering the league with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bol Bol, Royce O'Neale and Damion Lee are other players that re-signed with Phoenix this free agency cycle while Drew Eubanks and Eric Gordon departed the organization.
Okogie was highly expected to re-sign with the Suns, and now, that appears to be reality.
The Suns also build further continuity with the squad moving into 2024's start of the season, which was a goal from the beginning of the offseason.