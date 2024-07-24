REPORT: Former Suns Player Signs Overseas
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns F/C Chimezie Metu is departing the NBA this offseason, joining former teammate Yuta Watanabe - who opted to go back to his native Japan to play.
Metu has reportedly closed a deal to play with Spanish basketball club FC Barcelona, joining fellow ex-NBA talent Justin Anderson in the process.
The news came from Spanish sports reporter Oscar Herroros, and it is translated into English below:
Agreement closed between Barça and the Nigerian pivot Chimezie Metu. The ex #NBA can play both positions and will have his first European experience at the Palau. Metu joins the closed signing of Justin Anderson.- Herreros on the Metu signing
@chemadelucas
Barcelona's interest advanced yesterday
Metu, 27, joins the growing list of NBA talents that have opted to play overseas under the premise of receiving a guaranteed role while also bringing in hefty paychecks in the process as well.
Metu signed a one-year, veteran minimum deal with Phoenix last July - he heavily impressed throughout preseason play and flashed moments of brilliance - including a 23 point, 19 rebound showing on Christmas Day 2023 against the Dallas Mavericks, but never truly broke in Frank Vogel's rotation.
Metu eventually was included in the trade Phoenix made for Royce O'Neale, where he was directed to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies subsequently waived Metu before he found footing with the Detroit Pistons for virtually the final month of the season.
Metu ended up averaging 5 PPG and 3 RPG in 37 appearances for the Suns, while breaking a double figure scoring average in 14 appearances with the Pistons.
Metu has shown promise as a backup NBA big man, but unfortunately the constant roster shuffling and influx of new talent makes it difficult for quality players to make a big break in the league.