Report: Suns Retain Fan-Favorite Bol Bol
PHOENIX --- The Phoenix Suns are continuing to make moves ahead of the legal tampering period of free agency, which begins tomorrow.
The Suns are set to bring back fan favorite C/PF Bol Bol on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bol, 24, was a former five-star recruit going into college prior to injury concerns leading to a second-round drop in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He struggled to gain footing over his first four seasons in the league prior to signing with Phoenix on a veteran's minimum last July in hopes of being able to develop in a stronger culture and surrounded by superstar talent.
Bol quickly endeared himself to the fanbase and became a valuable spark plug in an inconsistent role that never expanded much under former coach Frank Vogel.
The young center managed to flash ability as a three-point shooter and was generally quality decision maker + rim protector - which very well could bode well in new head coach Mike Budenholzer's system.
The Suns have been long reported as being interested in retaining Bol's services going into this upcoming season, but doubts remained due to the franchise only being able to offer another minimum due to not owning the bird rights to him.
Bol's affinity for the city, fans, and playing a mentee role under Kevin Durant were potential reasons to believe he would return to the Valley - that will officially be cemented tomorrow afternoon.
