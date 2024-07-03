REPORT: Suns Retain Free Agent Guard
PHOENIX --- A fan favorite is set to remain with the Phoenix Suns for a third season.
Former NBA champion SG Damion Lee is set to sign a one year deal with the franchise, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
This report backs up Gerald Bourguet of PHNX, who reported that Lee was widely expected to remain with Phoenix, citing his love of the city and potential solidified role as driving points behind remaining in the Valley.
Lee, 31, signed with the Suns after departing the Golden State Warriors after winning an NBA title in 2022.
He spent the 2022-23 season as a regular fixture for the Suns in a year that was marred by injuries and inconsistency.
Lee appeared in 74 games that season, shooting 44.5% from three-point range in the process before struggling in a smaller playoff role in eight appearances.
He missed the entire 2023-24 season due to a serious knee injury - yet remained nothing short of a consummate professional and great teammate throughout the process.
The return of the veteran sharpshooter this summer felt like nothing short of a necessity for that very reason - the Suns have added current perceived "non-shooters" in Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro and Mason Plumlee with the potential of bringing back fellow 2022 free agent signing Josh Okogie.
The Suns have two open roster spots with the return of Lee though one of which is only a two-way contract. The focus appears to be on bargain-bin wings that can play spot 3&D minutes.
Welcome back to Phoenix, Damion!