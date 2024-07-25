REPORT: Suns Star on Track to Play in Olympics
PHOENIX -- The opening game of Team USA's Olympic run is just three days away - and the status of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is still somewhat shrouded in mystery.
It has been approximately three weeks since the reports revealed Durant would be held out of the opening exhibition contest against Canada in Las Vegas as the Americans prepped for Paris.
He eventually missed all five tune-up games, and it has understandably caused quite the commotion - especially due to his past achilles injury.
Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reiterated a report from last week that Suns officials did not view Durant's injury as overly concerning - and also stressed the importance of the scrimmage team USA was set to have today.
The scrimmage has been completed. Durant is said to have not only made it through the scrimmage, but also performed well.
Despite that, head coach Steve Kerr said it will ultimately be a widespread collaborative effort to decide if and when Durant should return.
“It’s always a collaboration,” Kerr said. "It’s not just our training staff, but Durant is constantly in touch with his people, with the Suns. This is not going to be like us going out and saying, 'Hey, let’s just throw him out there.' This will be a big collaboration.”
While it appears as if the all-time Team USA scoring leader should be good to go for Olympic pool play, displaying caution and collaborating is the smartest move that can be made for a soon-to-be 36 year old Durant that is still playing at an extremely high level.
Team USA is set to face Nikola Jokic and Serbia on Sunday morning at 8:15 AM Arizona time. The game will be broadcast on NBC.