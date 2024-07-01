REPORT: Suns Targeting Veteran Wing
PHOENIX --- The Phoenix Suns made their first move of free agency period Sunday night by agreeing to terms with Mason Plumlee on a one-year deal.
The Suns aren't finished, however.
The expected returns of Josh Okogie and Damion Lee along with the two incoming draft picks leave Phoenix with three open roster spots that will need to be filled.
The presumption now is that the targets will be point guards as well as 3&D wings - Reggie Bullock certainly fills the billing of the latter.
He has reportedly already met with Phoenix per Kelly Iko but also has a robust outside market, so a deal materializing could take time - he would be one of the better additions to the roster despite the potential patience that will need to be displayed.
Bullock has knocked down 38% of three-point attempts on over five shots a game since the 2019-20 season - while also being a willing and somewhat versatile defender.
That came to a head in the 2022 West Semifinals, where Bullock was instrumental in victories for the Dallas Mavericks in Games 3 and 6 of the series against Phoenix.
Bullock is simply a quality insurance policy at this point and would be a nice but matchup-dependent rotational piece along with Okogie going into next season.
Could the Suns sell Bullock on a non-guaranteed role? Would Bullock get more than the minimum on the market?
It remains to be seen in the coming days, but a Bullock signing would be another true sign that this offseason is being approached completely differently compared to last.