Report: Suns Bring Back Former Player
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are inviting Frank Kaminsky to their 2024 training camp, according to PHNX's Gerald Bourguet.
Kaminsky - 31 - first entered the league as the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after a successful collegiate career at Wisconsin.
Kaminsky spent the first stint of his career with the Charlotte Hornets before signing a two-year, $10 million deal with the Suns.
After having his deal initially waived in 2020, the Suns brought him back ahead of their famed run to the 2021 NBA Finals.
The following season, Kaminsky inked a one-year deal to remain with Phoenix but suffered a knee injury in late November which ultimately saw him miss the rest of the season.
Since, Kaminsky has played for the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets while also playing in the EuroLeague.
The Suns have centers in Bol Bol, Oso Ighodaro, Jusuf Nurkic and Mason Plumlee along with forwards in Jalen Bridges, Ryan Dunn, Kevin Durant, Royce O'Neale and Josh Okogie.
After winning 49 games last season, the Suns lost in the first round of NBA playoff action to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That prompted some change in Phoenix, such as the addition of a "true" point guard in Tyus Jones while also swapping head coach Frank Vogel out for Mike Budenholzer.
Kaminsky has averaged 8.8 points on 43% shooting with 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for his career.
The Suns are set to begin training camp next Tuesday after hosting their Media Day on Monday, Sept. 30.