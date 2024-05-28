Rumor: Suns Linked to Nets Forward
PHOENIX -- Could the Phoenix Suns truly be in the market for another wing upgrade?
They certainly could - at least according to NBA reporter Evan Sidery.
The Brooklyn Nets could be looking to move F Dorian Finney-Smith this offseason.
Finney-Smith was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in the Kyrie Irving trade last February, and the Nets have continued to be reported to dangle him in trade talks over the last 15 months, so this isn't entirely shocking.
The Suns are also reportedly in the running to acquire the versatile wing in an attempt to bring yet another player from Brooklyn to the Valley - joining Royce O'Neale and Kevin Durant.
"All of the following teams who reportedly checked in on Finney-Smith could circle back leading up to the draft: Bucks, Cavaliers, Grizzlies, Kings, Lakers, Suns, Thunder," said Sidery.
The ultimate question comes down to whether Phoenix should actually seriously pursue him while supposedly competing with as many as half a dozen other teams in the fray.
Brooklyn has been steadfast in insisting interested teams offer at least one first-round pick to acquire the services of Finney-Smith.
This would likely mean Phoenix would have to send either the 2024 or 2031 first-round pick, along with a salary larger than Finney-Smith - which comes out to $14,924,167 in 2024-25.
The only salary Phoenix has that exceeds the figure is Jusuf Nurkic, and the Suns are restricted when it comes to trades thanks to their positioning in the second apron of the luxury tax.
So, would the Suns be willing to move the incumbent starting center and a pick for a position that isn't the most pressing need? Would Brooklyn even be interested in Nurkic?
Ultimately, the cost of Finney-Smith may be to steep, but the rampant reports of Phoenix scouring the trade/potential free agent markets should be seen as an encouraging sign that the commitment to winning is as strong as ever.