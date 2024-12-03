How Suns Can Advance to NBA Cup Knockout Stage
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns appear to be trending upwards moving forward - and tonight is yet another opportunity to make a statement as the middle of the season is being approached.
The Suns are set to face the San Antonio Spurs in what will be the final group stage contest of the second annual NBA Cup - with the unique opportunity to be one of a small handful of squads to advance to the knockout stage in both years.
Phoenix's paths to advancing are still wide open - they can get into the next round of games by either winning the group over the Oklahoma City Thunder or as the lone wild card in the Western Conference.
The Suns can clinch a spot in the knockout stage IF one of two scenarios occur:
Win Group B with win AND Oklahoma City Thunder loss
OR
Clinch Wild Card spot with
Win, Dallas Loss + Portland loss OR Win + Beat Portland/Dallas in point differential tiebreaker
The most likely fashion the Suns advance is through the wild card spot. Portland and Dallas are set to play the Los Angeles Clippers/Memphis Grizzlies, respectively - so it is entirely possible that Phoenix can advance without the tiebreaker even coming into play.
In the event the tiebreaker is needed, there is a decent chance it favors the Suns - as Dallas currently leads the point differential race by 22 - but the duel with Memphis is surely to be a closely contested battle.
While Phoenix ultimately has to take care of business themselves to advance, it is also important to follow what the competition needs to do as well.
Suns-Spurs is set to tip off around 7 P.M. Phoenix time tonight - about an hour after the Thunder-Jazz contest starts, half an hour after Memphis-Dallas is set to begin, and 90 minutes before Portland-Los Angeles get into action.