Steph Curry Joins Suns Star in Exclusive Club
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was joined today by former Golden State Warriors teammate Steph Curry in an exclusive club - players who have earned $500 million on the court during their career in the NBA.
Curry agreed to a 1-year, $62.6 million deal with the Warriors today, which will leave him at $532.6 million by the end of the 2026-27 season, while Durant will be at $502.5 by the end of that season with the Suns.
LeBron James is number 1 in career earnings and the only other player to cross the $500 million mark with potential to reach $580.8 by the end of next season.
This is also significant to the Suns on the court as well, as it appears that Curry and James are both committed to finishing their careers with the current franchises that employ them.
Durant could be poised to finish his career in Phoenix as well, as he has the ability to extend next summer before he reaches the "Over 38" rule.
Devin Booker could reach the $500 million mark by his age-33 season, as he will be at $389 million by the end of the 4-year, $220 million deal that begins to kick in this season.
Bradley Beal is expected to be just short of $467 million by the end of his contract at the conclusion of the 2026-27 season.
Many other superstars elsewhere could reach the mark in the future as well, such as Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant. Rising talents such as Cade Cunningham, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams could eventually hit this exclusive mark as well.