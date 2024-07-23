Suns' Latest Move Emphasizes Culture Reset
PHOENIX -- Just when the Phoenix Suns' offseason was expected to be in the rearview mirror, the franchise made a surprising hire to the coaching staff this morning.
Longtime San Antonio Spurs executive and former player Brent Barry decided to leave his post as president of basketball operations to join Mike Budenholzers' staff - which is seemingly the final hire to complete the collection of assistant coaches.
The staff is a solid blend of continuity from last season (David Fizdale), coaches who previously served with Budenholzer (Vince Legarza), and now Barry - who has a pre-existing relationship with the head coach from their time together in San Antonio.
More importantly, the hiring of Barry signifies that Phoenix is truly invested in flipping the narrative surrounding the current culture after a tumultuous 2023-24 season.
The ability to pry high-ranking executives from well-respected franchises is a sign that individuals across the league are recognizing the improved. culture, job security now in place, and the ability to work with elite talent that could be a springboard to even bigger opportunities moving forward.
The bottom line is simple: Suns governor Mat Ishbia has put his pocketbook where his mouth is and has truly tripled down on maintaining a winning culture. Coach Budenholzer has much more security compared to his predecessor in Frank Vogel, too.
It feels like there is a true collaborative effort between all parties for the first time in what seems to be ages.
The infrastructure is there for the Suns to be yearly contenders - now it is up to the roster to deliver title-level play from game one this season.