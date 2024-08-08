Team USA Avoids Serbia Upset; Will Play for Gold
PHOENIX -- Team USA overcame a slow start in the first 30 minutes of the game to down Serbia for a third time in the last month in what was the second of two instant classic games today.
U.S. head coach Steve Kerr could have rolled with a different lineup, but opted to go with Stephen Curry, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid once again - this group didn't get off to the most inspiring start.
While Curry did have an explosive first quarter, going for 17 of the 23 U.S. points in the frame - the defense was disjointed and allowed 31 points to Serbia.
Kerr began the second quarter with a Kevin Durant/Anthony Davis/Bam Adebayo frontcourt rotation - which has been widely believed to be the best shot to contain Nikola Jokic.
This lineup did little to quell concerns - as Serbia expanded the lead to 42-25 with 6:30 left in the quarter before Embiid and Booker began to lead a surge for the U.S. that wasn't capitalized on. Serbia continued to be prepared for trapping and opportunistic passing lane play to keep the offense humming.
A clutch three-point play from James in the waning moments of the half gave team USA momentum going into the third quarter, although they continued to trail by 11.
Team USA kept creeping back into the game, but a four-point play from Serbia late in the third frame lead to an expanded the Serbia lead of 76-63.
Booker and Durant three-point hits cut the Serbia lead to 78-73 with 7:19 left in the game.
A James layup tied the game at 84 following a stretch that the team gave up ample second-chance opportunities to Serbia.
A Durant pull-up jumper gave the U.S. a 4-point lead with 33 seconds left - and that was just enough to secure a 95-91 victory.
The U.S. and France are now set to play for the gold medal on Saturday, which will certainly draw much attention due to the home team playing for the top honor against a stacked U.S.A. squad.