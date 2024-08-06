Team USA Rolls to Victory Behind Booker, Durant
PHOENIX -- Team USA has clinched at least the chance to play for a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics following a huge 122-87 victory over Brazil that was once again spearheaded by Phoenix Suns stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
U.S. head coach Steve Kerr went with the usual starting five of Steph Curry, Jrue Holiday, Booker, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid.
The Americans left little to doubt from the opening tip on - and much of that was due to the aforementioned member of the Suns.
Booker got off to an extremely quick start with a team-high nine first quarter points - including an electrifying four-point play with 3:10 left in the quarter.
The U.S. took a 33-21 lead into the second frame - with an absurd 13-21 shooting mark in the first 10 minutes.
The lead expanded to 40-21, but 10 consecutive Brazil points took the lead down to nine with less than five minutes remaining in the first half.
The surge didn't last long, as the U.S. went on a huge 15-0 run to end the half and expanded the lead to 63-36 at halftime.
Team USA got outscored 35-31 in the third quarter, but that won frame ultimately a futile effort from Brazil, as the final 10 minutes were absolutely dominated by the Americans.
Booker eventually lead the squad in scoring with 18 points - but he was joined by several others in double figures: Embiid (14), Anthony Davis (13), James (12), and Durant (11).
Every player on the team scored at least two points in what was a statement victory.
The U.S. is now set to face the Nikola Jokic-led Serbia squad - who they've previously defeated twice in the last few weeks - for a berth in the gold medal game Sunday.
The game is set for Thursday at 12 PM Arizona time.