Tension Rising in Suns Locker Room
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are falling massively short of expectations this season, and it's taking a toll.
The Suns are just 15-18 on the season and have lost their last 10-of-13 contests.
Given the massive championship or bust expectations in Phoenix, frustration is beginning to rise, and NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed a massive development:
"I received pretty significant news out of Phoenix. Sources relayed to me that Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic will be removed from the starting lineup starting Monday at Philadelphia, and in their place will be starting rookie Ryan Dunn and Mason Plumlee.
"Now there's also tension in that locker room. I'm told certain players are unsure of their roles and frustrated with how they're being used and the coaching staff, they're still trying to figure things out. So this situation, it will be something to monitor moving forward.
"But, as of right now, Bradley Beal (and) Jusuf Nurkic moved to the bench. Mason Plumlee and Ryan Dunn starters."
The frustration has been adamant from afar, as players such as Beal and Devin Booker were open about the team's losing.
"We're definitely pissed off. We're not happy about it. It's a good thing, though. You don't guys smiling and happy and (expletive) after four losses," said Beal.
Booker added, "(Expletive), the vibes are low, man. We're just have to keep fighting. It's a blessing to even be in this position, but our output is super ugly right now. We continue to build. Hopefully later in the season, these moments right here are out the way, got past them."
The Suns are fairly restricted in terms of what they can do on the trade market to improve the team, as their position in the second apron of the luxury tax makes it difficult to make any notable changes to the roster.