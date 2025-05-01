Today in Suns History: Chris Paul Plays Final Game for Phoenix
PHOENIX -- Today in 2023 marked an unfortunate turn in the history of the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns dropped game two of the Western Conference semifinals on the road to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 97-87.
It also served as the final game that Chris Paul would suit up for the franchise prior to his exit in June, just two and a half years after being traded to Phoenix in November 2020.
Paul scored eight points and dished out six assists in the contest prior to exiting with what was described as a groin injury - he then subsequently missed the remainder of the series.
Devin Booker's brilliance in game three and four of the series wasn't enough - there wasn't enough time for Paul to fully heal over the final week of that season.
As previously mentioned, Paul was traded to the Washington Wizards in the deal that brought Bradley Beal to Phoenix. Paul was then redirected to the Golden State Warriors and spent one season in the Bay Area before being waived.
The 'Point God' spent 2024-25 with the San Antonio Spurs - and played all 82 games for the first time in 10 seasons.
Paul scored 2,926 points and dished out 1,848 assists in his time with the Suns - which was predicated with a Finals appearance in 2021 and a franchise-record 64-win output in 2022.
Regardless of how Paul's career finishes, he will always be remembered for the contributions made for the franchise in three brief seasons.