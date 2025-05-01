Today in Suns History: Chris Paul Plays Final Game for Phoenix

5/1/23 - The #Suns led by 2p at half, the first time DEN had trailed at half in the playoffs, but Phoenix struggled mightily (the bench scored a total of 4p), & lost at the Nuggets 97-87 to fall 0-2 in the Semis. CP3 left w/a groin inj. in 3Q; his last game as a Sun. Book:… pic.twitter.com/gN4MTisqBG