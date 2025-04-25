Today in Suns History: Phoenix Wins First Round Series vs Clippers
PHOENIX -- April 25, 2023 ended up being a phenomenal day for the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 136-130 to win the series four games to one.
The Suns bounced back from a game one loss in the series to win four consecutive games - behind efforts from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in those games.
The Clippers did go into the series without Paul George and lost Kawhi Leonard early in the series, but Phoenix earned the series victory nonetheless despite having a roster that hadn't had much opportunity to build continuity over the final two months of the season.
Durant had only played in eight games prior to the playoff appearance due to a combination of recovering from an MCL sprain he suffered as a member of the Brooklyn Nets and an ankle sprain suffered before his expected home debut for the Suns on March 8 of that year.
Booker was nothing short of legendary in the series - averaging over 34 PPG and fully breaking out as a superstar-level player.
Unfortunately for the Suns, this was the last time the franchise has won a playoff series. Phoenix was defeated in six games by the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the next round before being the victims of a first-round sweep by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024.
The shortcoming of 2024-25 is more than well documented - it will be an uphill climb for the franchise to reach the heights of a playoff series victory once again.