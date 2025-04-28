Inside The Suns

Today in Suns History: Phoenix Ends Playoff Drought

The Suns have experienced a mixed bag of results since.

Kevin Hicks

Jun 7, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) with teammates Devin Booker (1), Deandre Ayton (22), Mikal Bridges (25) and forward Jae Crowder (99) against the Denver Nuggets during game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jun 7, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) with teammates Devin Booker (1), Deandre Ayton (22), Mikal Bridges (25) and forward Jae Crowder (99) against the Denver Nuggets during game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Today was a great day to be a fan of the Phoenix Suns - four years ago.

On this day in 2021, the Suns snapped an 11-year playoff drought with a 109-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Chis Paul came through with a 28 point, 10 assist double double, while Frank Kaminsky surprised with an efficient 13 points off of the bench.

The victory moved the Suns to 44-18 on the season - Phoenix was still looking to catch the Utah Jazz for the number one seed in the Western Conference at the time.

This meeting would prove to be a preview of a playoff series to come, as the Suns and Clippers met in the Western Conference Finals in June - the Clippers were also sans Kawhi Leonard in both settings.

Little doubt remained if the Suns would make the postseason or not by this point, but officially clinching a spot in the tournament for the first time since 2010 was the ultimate payoff for the 8-0 run in the 2020 NBA re-start in the Orlando Bubble.

The Suns obviously made a shock run to the 2021 Finals after finishing the regular season 51-21 - and were seconds away from taking a 3-2 series lead before dropping the series in six games.

Now, the Suns are likely undergoing an organizational overhaul after experiencing their first losing season since 2019-20.

While the present looks bleak for the Suns, the past contributions from Devin Booker coupled with an owner that is steadfast in supporting a winning franchise could point to brighter days returning in the future.

