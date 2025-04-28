Today in Suns History: Phoenix Ends Playoff Drought
PHOENIX -- Today was a great day to be a fan of the Phoenix Suns - four years ago.
On this day in 2021, the Suns snapped an 11-year playoff drought with a 109-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Chis Paul came through with a 28 point, 10 assist double double, while Frank Kaminsky surprised with an efficient 13 points off of the bench.
The victory moved the Suns to 44-18 on the season - Phoenix was still looking to catch the Utah Jazz for the number one seed in the Western Conference at the time.
This meeting would prove to be a preview of a playoff series to come, as the Suns and Clippers met in the Western Conference Finals in June - the Clippers were also sans Kawhi Leonard in both settings.
Little doubt remained if the Suns would make the postseason or not by this point, but officially clinching a spot in the tournament for the first time since 2010 was the ultimate payoff for the 8-0 run in the 2020 NBA re-start in the Orlando Bubble.
The Suns obviously made a shock run to the 2021 Finals after finishing the regular season 51-21 - and were seconds away from taking a 3-2 series lead before dropping the series in six games.
Now, the Suns are likely undergoing an organizational overhaul after experiencing their first losing season since 2019-20.
While the present looks bleak for the Suns, the past contributions from Devin Booker coupled with an owner that is steadfast in supporting a winning franchise could point to brighter days returning in the future.