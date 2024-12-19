Top Suns vs Pacers Prop Bets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers are set for battle later tonight at Footprint Center.
With both teams on winning streaks of two games, Thursday night's matchup could be a big stepping stone in the right direction as far as momentum goes with 2024 coming to a close.
Here's some of the best bets we could find across the web for tonight:
Tyrese Haliburton Under 18.5 Points
Peter Dewey, SI: "I don’t want to say fade Tyrese Haliburton at all costs on the road, but it’s starting to look like that’s the move.
"So far this season, the Indiana Pacers guard has been dreadful away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and his numbers are drastically different when it comes to home and road splits:
"So, when on the road, Haliburton is shooting 12.8 percent worse from 3, 8.8 percent worse from the field and averaging 5.9 fewer points per game.
"I can’t trust him in this matchup – especially with how poorly he’s shot the ball – against a Phoenix team that has been dominant at home in the 2024-25 season."
Kevin Durant UNDER 0.5 Blocks
Griffin Wong, DraftKings: "Despite their size concerns, the Pacers have been adept at avoiding blocks. Indiana has only been blocked 4.5 times per game this season, the eighth-lowest rate in the NBA. Meanwhile, while Durant has recorded zero blocks in just four games this season, two of them have come in his last three games.
"Indiana power forward Pascal Siakam, likely to be Durant’s primary defensive assignment tonight, has been blocked just 14 times in 27 games so far this season. Given the plus-odds, Durant is an attractive bet not to record any blocks tonight."
Kevin Durant OVER 25.5 Points
Rob Paul, Covers.com: "Kevin Durant remains as ageless as he is prone to tweeting something absurd. When he’s on the court, the 36-year-old isn’t showing any signs of slowing down in his second full season with Phoenix.
"While he’s only played in 15 games this year, he’s topped 25.5 points in eight of them. Meanwhile, the Pacers are allowing the most points in the league to power forwards this season (25.12) and Durant’s versatile scoring ability will surely be a mismatch for this putrid defense."