Top Suns vs Pacers Prop Bets

The Phoenix Suns host the Indiana Pacers - here's some of the best bets from across the web:

Donnie Druin

Dec 15, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers are set for battle later tonight at Footprint Center.

With both teams on winning streaks of two games, Thursday night's matchup could be a big stepping stone in the right direction as far as momentum goes with 2024 coming to a close.

Here's some of the best bets we could find across the web for tonight:

Tyrese Haliburton Under 18.5 Points

Peter Dewey, SI: "I don’t want to say fade Tyrese Haliburton at all costs on the road, but it’s starting to look like that’s the move.

"So far this season, the Indiana Pacers guard has been dreadful away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and his numbers are drastically different when it comes to home and road splits: 

"So, when on the road, Haliburton is shooting 12.8 percent worse from 3, 8.8 percent worse from the field and averaging 5.9 fewer points per game.

"I can’t trust him in this matchup – especially with how poorly he’s shot the ball – against a Phoenix team that has been dominant at home in the 2024-25 season."

Kevin Durant UNDER 0.5 Blocks

Griffin Wong, DraftKings: "Despite their size concerns, the Pacers have been adept at avoiding blocks. Indiana has only been blocked 4.5 times per game this season, the eighth-lowest rate in the NBA. Meanwhile, while Durant has recorded zero blocks in just four games this season, two of them have come in his last three games.

"Indiana power forward Pascal Siakam, likely to be Durant’s primary defensive assignment tonight, has been blocked just 14 times in 27 games so far this season. Given the plus-odds, Durant is an attractive bet not to record any blocks tonight."

Kevin Durant OVER 25.5 Points

Rob Paul, Covers.com: "Kevin Durant remains as ageless as he is prone to tweeting something absurd. When he’s on the court, the 36-year-old isn’t showing any signs of slowing down in his second full season with Phoenix.

"While he’s only played in 15 games this year, he’s topped 25.5 points in eight of them. Meanwhile, the Pacers are allowing the most points in the league to power forwards this season (25.12) and Durant’s versatile scoring ability will surely be a mismatch for this putrid defense."

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

