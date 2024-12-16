Trade Season: Three Underrated Targets for Phoenix Suns
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 NBA season has been off to an electric start - with an awesome blend of high-flying offense, stringent defensive play, and a sizable amount of to-the-wire finishes.
The Phoenix Suns have experienced the brunt force of the unpredictability surrounding the first quarter of this season - and they remain standing fairly tall despite the challenges they have faced.
The Suns are sitting at 14-11 currently - with a chance to reach 17-11 ahead of a Christmas Day matchup with the Denver Nuggets.
Despite the solid start, there are still marked weaknesses that can be pinpointed quite effortlessly - and the main way the Suns can improve in-season is via trade - even with limited flexibility in tangible assets along with the second apron restrictions.
Obviously much of the discourse has surrounded a potential upgrade at center - and much more recently a potential move for Jimmy Butler.
Well, the same names that were floated around for the center market over the last year (Nick Richards, Mitchell Robinson, etc) are still there - and the Butler trade is complicated by Bradley Beal's no-trade clause, so we will take this time to explore some "sleeper" candidates pertaining to potentially being acquired by the Suns.
Three players the Suns could inquire on without breaking the bank to obtain:
Larry Nance Jr.
Nance Jr. has been a very quality role player since virtually day one in the NBA - and his lack of consistent role for the Atlanta Hawks could open the door for a trade.
Unfortunately, the Hawks would be unlikely to entertain a trade surrounding Jusuf Nurkic - so Phoenix would have to dangle Grayson Allen here, but Nance remains an under-the-radar option regardless.
His 6'8", 245-pound frame alongside game-breaking athleticism would fit in nicely alongside Ryan Dunn, Kevin Durant, and Royce O'Neale - it could go a long way towards fortifying a potentially below-average defense.
Nance is also active nearly all of the time on offense - from cutting, to box-outs, to aggressive on-ball screens and everything in-between, Nance can be a high-impact offensive threat, especially in the right situation.
Dorian Finney-Smith
Finney-Smith would bring much of what Nance Jr. brings without being quite as versatile.
However, Finney-Smith has shot nearly 45% on three-point looks this season and remains a quality defensive stopper.
His price has also likely dropped over the last year due to the contract virtually being an expiring one after the season ends - so Phoenix could theoretically dangle Allen here.
Marcus Smart
Smart is a true wild card - Phoenix could look to feature the former defensive player of the year in a guard rotation that lacks a true POA threat alongside a myriad of quality shooters and playmakers.
Smart's time as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies has largely fallen flat, so it could be very conceivable to believe that a trade could be on the horizon there.
This would be highly improbable due to the second-apron restrictions the Suns currently have - but it certainly is interesting to ponder how Smart could fit in a dynamic that is different compared to any other squad he's ever been part of.
Smart would bring a physical edge that the Suns sorely need while bringing enough as a shooter and playmaker to justify minutes alongside Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.
Again, this is more of the idea of what could be positive for the Suns both this season and moving forward rather than the player.
The trade deadline is set for February 6th, so the coming weeks will almost certainly be chalk-full of rumors, small moves (such as Thomas Bryant to the Indiana Pacers), and a potential seismic move - so stay tuned up until then.