Two Suns Rank Among Best NBA Contracts
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns approach the 2024-25 season with three of the top contracts in the NBA, thanks to hefty deals for stars in the likes of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
Despite having one of the highest luxury tax bills in the league, the Suns do have some value contracts underneath their star trio that will hopefully bode well in pushing Phoenix to their first NBA title.
Two of which - Grayson Allen and Tyus Jones - ranked as some of the top value deals in the NBA according to Bleacher Report:
No. 12: Tyus Jones
Eric Pincus: "Jones, who started most of last season for the Washington Wizards, couldn't secure a typical market deal with most of the teams' scarce spending power going elsewhere this summer.
"For $3 million, the Suns get a player ordinarily worth at least the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (almost $13 million). With Phoenix so heavily invested in its three stars (Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal), landing Jones was huge.
"Keeping him past this year may be a serious problem for the Suns; why shorter deals have mostly been ignored on this list—but Jones is the standout."
No. 6: Grayson Allen
Pincus: "The Suns have their second player on the list, Grayson Allen, who led the NBA last season at 46.1 percent from three-point range. Phoenix disappointed in the postseason by getting swept by the Timberwolves, but losing Allen to a poorly timed ankle injury contributed to that.
"Allen, 28, signed in April to a four-year, $70 million extension, an economical price ($17.5 million average) for a starter and elite shooter with secondary playmaking skills. Given how heavy the Suns' payroll is this season (approximately $225 million), getting Allen on a quality contract was a must."
Most also may consider Royce O'Neale's recent four-year, $42 million deal with Phoenix a solid contract as well, though if Jones can plant himself as a viable starting point guard and Allen can continue his hot three-point shooting, it's tough to argue with the value in those contracts.