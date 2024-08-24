Inside The Suns

Two Suns Rank Among Best NBA Contracts

Grayson Allen and Tyus Jones have two of the best value deals in the league, according to B/R.

Donnie Druin

Mar 25, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) looks up the court in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 25, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) looks up the court in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns approach the 2024-25 season with three of the top contracts in the NBA, thanks to hefty deals for stars in the likes of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

Despite having one of the highest luxury tax bills in the league, the Suns do have some value contracts underneath their star trio that will hopefully bode well in pushing Phoenix to their first NBA title.

Two of which - Grayson Allen and Tyus Jones - ranked as some of the top value deals in the NBA according to Bleacher Report:

No. 12: Tyus Jones

Mar 14, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones (5) pulls up to shoot the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Pincus: "Jones, who started most of last season for the Washington Wizards, couldn't secure a typical market deal with most of the teams' scarce spending power going elsewhere this summer.

"For $3 million, the Suns get a player ordinarily worth at least the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (almost $13 million). With Phoenix so heavily invested in its three stars (Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal), landing Jones was huge.

"Keeping him past this year may be a serious problem for the Suns; why shorter deals have mostly been ignored on this list—but Jones is the standout."

No. 6: Grayson Allen

Apr 12, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) high fives coaches as he comes out of the game during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports / Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Pincus: "The Suns have their second player on the list, Grayson Allen, who led the NBA last season at 46.1 percent from three-point range. Phoenix disappointed in the postseason by getting swept by the Timberwolves, but losing Allen to a poorly timed ankle injury contributed to that.

"Allen, 28, signed in April to a four-year, $70 million extension, an economical price ($17.5 million average) for a starter and elite shooter with secondary playmaking skills. Given how heavy the Suns' payroll is this season (approximately $225 million), getting Allen on a quality contract was a must."

Most also may consider Royce O'Neale's recent four-year, $42 million deal with Phoenix a solid contract as well, though if Jones can plant himself as a viable starting point guard and Allen can continue his hot three-point shooting, it's tough to argue with the value in those contracts.

Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

