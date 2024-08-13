Two Suns Rank as Best Shooters in NBA 2K25
PHOENIX -- NBA 2K has officially began to release some ratings prior to the game's launch in a few weeks - and the Phoenix Suns are already represented quite well.
Guard Grayson Allen and forward Kevin Durant were both listed among the top 5 in the game for their three-point shot - Allen came in at second behind Stephen Curry with a 93 rating, while Durant came in at third with a 92.
Allen is less than a year removed from being seen as a "throw-in" in the massive three-way trade that included Deandre Ayton and Damian Lillard, but he quickly proved himself in the Valley while also endearing himself to the fan base.
Allen finished 2023-24 tied for second in franchise history in three-point hits in a season with 205 - while also leading the league in efficiency at 46.1%. He was notably rewarded with a four-year, $70 million dollar extension for his valiant effort in his debut season for the Suns.
Durant finished the season 25th in percentage at 41.3% - albiet with relatively low volume.
Durant still remains one of the most feared scorers in the league from anywhere on the court, and his pure shot certainly makes the rating justifiable.
Both of the sharpshooters could see an uptick in three-point volume this upcoming season as well, as freshly minted head coach Mike Budenholzer has a history of making volume from behind the arc a point of emphasis.
With four of the 25 best three-point shooters in the league in 23-24 along with several other capable floor spacers, this Suns squad could be among the best in that department this upcoming season.