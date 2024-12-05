Updated Suns vs Pelicans Injury Report
The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have revealed updated injury reports ahead of Thursday night's contest.
For the Suns, Kevin Durant is out with a left ankle sprain that will see him miss at least the next three games. Phoenix previously saw their star player miss two weeks with a calf strain.
"Just understanding that everybody goes through it. All teams at some point through the season have to deal with it," Devin Booker told reporters.
"I think it's a special time for more opportunity for other people to get a chance, because you never know what's going to happen later in the season or even the playoffs, to where you just have to figure it out. No one talks about injuries after a season ends."
Jusuf Nurkic is also out with a right thigh contusion, though he did travel with the Suns on their three-game road trip and could make an appearance.
Rookie Ryan Dunn is questionable with left ankle soreness - the first-year player has been a bright spot for the Suns and has often filled in the starting lineup when either Durant or Bradley Beal have been injured.
As for New Orleans, Zion Williamson (hamstring), Daniel Theis (neck), Jordan Hawkins (spine) and Jose Alvarado (hamstring) are all out for the Pelicans.
New Orleans - who has struggled out of the gates this season - did receive good news when all of Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Yves Missi were upgraded to available.
Jones has missed the last 18 games while Ingram - the Pelicans' leading scorer - has missed six contests.
Will Guillory says tonight will be the first time New Orleans will have all three of Ingram, Trey Murphy and Dejounte Murray on the floor together.
The Suns are 12-8 on the season while New Orleans is just 4-18.
Opening tip is slated for 6:00 PM Phoenix time/7:00 PM New Orleans time.