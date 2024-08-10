USA Expected to Start Two Suns in Gold Medal Final
On the world's biggest stage - in the gold medal game against France - Team USA is expected to rely on two Phoenix Suns stars in the starting lineup.
United States head coach Steve Kerr is reportedly injecting Kevin Durant into the starting lineup, per NBA insider Shams Charania. This puts him next to fellow Suns star Devin Booker and other names such as Steph Curry and LeBron James.
"Team USA is planning to start all-time leading scorer Kevin Durant against France during Saturday’s gold-medal game at the Paris Olympics, sources briefed on the decision told The Athletic on Friday, " wrote Charania.
"Jrue Holiday is expected to come off the bench for the United States, those sources said."
This will be Durant's first start of the tournament after some had initially thought he might have not made it to Paris. Durant suffered a mild calf strain that saw him miss all five of Team USA's exhibition matchups.
Durant played in Team USA's group stage games coming off the bench and made his impact early on.
USA head coach Steve Kerr - who also coached Durant to two NBA Finals titles with the Golden State Warriors - said Durant probably would have started previously if he didn't get hurt.
"If Kevin had been here from Day 1, chances are he'd be starting," said Kerr.
"That was the plan coming in. But given that he missed all of our friendlies and came in late, we had kind of established a lineup that we liked. When we brought him back, he was only going to play a certain amount of minutes against Serbia. And he played so well and he fit so well with that group, and it was devastating to see that group together."
Now, he gets the nod with a gold medal on the line. This would be Durant's fourth Olympic gold medal.
As for Booker, he's been a staple for Kerr throughout the USA's run to the final. Kerr said the Suns' shooting guard has adapted the best to his role on a team full of stars.
“He’s probably the guy who has been the most adaptable to go from a different role in the NBA to a new one here. He’s adapted to being an on-ball guy, ball mover. The offense clicks when he’s out there, the defense is really good," Kerr said previously.
This would be Booker's second gold medal.
USA vs France is set for a 12:30 PM tip (Arizona time) later today.