USA 'Not Concerned' With Durant Injury; Will Miss Second Game
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant will miss today's matchup between Team USA and Australia as the Americans continue their prep for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Durant - still dealing with a calf strain suffered in early workouts ahead of training camp in Las Vegas - also missed the opening exhibition game against Canada last week.
Yesterday at Team USA practice, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters the American's are taking it day-by-day.
"I know there's still a couple of weeks before we have to make a decision roster-wise," Kerr said (H/T ESPN). "So we're just taking it day by day.
"It's not something we've even discussed at this point because we feel good that [Durant] is going to be OK."
Durant himself told reporters last week he wasn't concerned, either.
"I feel better," said Durant. "I was working out probably about 10 days before training camp [when I got hurt]. So, just working through it and taking it day by day."
The United States emerged victorious over Canada in 86-72 fashion to start the first of a handful of warm-up matches before group play begins weeks from now in Paris.
Durant's teammate in Suns star guard Devin Booker started alongside Steph Curry, LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Jrue Holiday.
Kerr was pleased with the effort displayed and hopes to see improvement ahead of today's battle.
“Good first game for us, really just getting started after four days of practice,” said Kerr.
“You could see the rust from the offensive end, a lot of turnovers in that first half especially, but I love the defensive intensity and the work on the glass. So it was a good first effort.”
Durant's next opportunity to play will be on July 17 against Serbia.