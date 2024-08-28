Video: Suns Wanted Top Rookies All Along
PHOENIX -- The truth of the Phoenix Suns' plans during the two-day event back in June have now been revealed by the franchise.
The Suns official X/Twitter account released a nearly 5-minute long "War Room" - which chronicled the collaborative effort between coach, management, and ownership to reach a satisfying conclusion.
The trade talks were seemingly ongoing for some time and included more than one potential suitor - before general manager James Jones deciding to take the Denver Nuggets' offer of pick 28 and three second-round picks.
The support to select Dunn was practically unanimous and it was made very clear that Dunn would've been the selection if they had stayed at pick 22 as well.
The franchise then shifted into day two, where Oso Ighodaro of Marquette became the player of interest - even before college teammate Tyler Kolek.
The Suns exhausted all options to trade up, as they anticipated Ighodaro would go significantly earlier than pick 56 - and they eventually succeeded by trading up 16 picks and once again got who they initially desired.
There are two major takeaways from this "War Room" video - the decision making process is much more collaborative compared to what some would say over the last year-plus and the franchise continues to somehow maneuver what should be immobilizing restrictions so effortlessly.
James Jones, Josh Bartelstein, Mike Budenholzer, and Mat Ishbia all appear to be on the same page. It seems as if everyone truly has a say. The most important part is that Budenholzer now has two players that he is bullish on as official members of the roster - and they can develop into much more over the coming years.
Dunn and Ighodaro could make their official Suns debut on October 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers in preseason action.