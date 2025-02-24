Suns Fall to Raptors Behind Three-Point Barrage
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (27-30) dropped a clutch-time game to the Toronto Raptors (18-39) on Sunday afternoon by a score of in what was the penultimate game of the Phoenix road trip
The Suns were coming off of a victory over the Chicago Bulls the previous day, while Toronto had narrowly lost to the New York Knicks on Friday night.
Toronto controlled much of the first quarter before Bol Bol knocked down a corner three-point shot to give Phoenix a 25-24 lead.
A late response from the Raptors along with a controversial foul call gave Toronto a 29-25 advantage going into the second quarter.
The momentum the Raptors built was fully extended over the next 12 minutes - Chris Boucher was the catalyst of the 67-52 lead that Toronto secured going into halftime.
The deficit grew to 18 before a surge from Phoenix trimmed the lead to 3 midway through the quarter - the Suns trailed by a score of 88-82 going into the final 12 minutes of action.
The Suns were once again able to rally to bring the deficit down to 2 with five minutes to play - but Toronto's unexpected three-point showcase (20 makes) widened the gap to 18 with a minute remaining before settling for a decisive victory.
Key Performances
Kevin Durant - 15 PTS, 3 STL, 3 BLK
Devin Booker - 31 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 3-8 3PTFG
Bradley Beal - 30 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
Chris Boucher - 23 PTS, 10 REB, 4-5 3PTFG
Scottie Barnes - 20 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
What This Means for Suns
The Suns will almost certainly feel the pressure of this loss as the final month-plus of the season moves forward - they still face the most difficult stretch of any team in the league the rest of the way.
What's Next
The Suns are set to finish the road trip on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.