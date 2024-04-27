Suns Reveal Grayson Allen's Game 3 Status vs Timberwolves
The Phoenix Suns have revealed the status of G/F Grayson Allen ahead of Game 3 of their first round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves - he was ultimately given the "no go" and will sit out of tonight's matchup - a Sunday return is more likely according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.
Suns coach Frank Vogel told reporters Allen would be a game-time decision and said he had trouble moving laterally in practice earlier this week.
Allen's ability to go had been put in question over the last two days due to the sharp-shooter spraining the same ankle twice since the postseason began.
The second sprain looked significantly worse than the first - and many feared that Allen's season would be over just like that - but positive news emerged over the week with an upbeat prognosis on the ultimate severity of the sprain.
Allen, 28, had burst onto the scene as a key piece for the Suns moving forward - posting an average of 13.5 PPG while falling just a shade short of becoming a rare member of the 50/40/90 club in 75 appearances across the 2023-24 season.
He also had his name etched into Suns' history on multiple fronts - he finished second in franchise history for three-point hits in a single season with 207 while also being awarded the Dan Majerle Hustle Award for his relentless defense and willingness to play any role that was asked of him on a game-to-game basis.
This effort from Allen was rewarded in the last two weeks with a 4-year, $70 million extension which in turn avoided an "open season" bidding war for Allen among teams.
Hopefully Allen is able to return on Sunday in Game 4.
Suns-Wolves are set to commence Game 3 with opening tip just past 7:30 PM Arizona time tonight.