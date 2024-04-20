Experts Pick Suns vs Timberwolves Game 1 Bets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves enter today's Game 1 action with plenty of firepower on each side.
With stars taking center stage for both squads, all eyes will be fixated on one of the more intriguing matchups out West.
Here's three of the best bets picked from experts across the web for Game 1 action:
Bradley Beal OVER 17.5 PTS (Sportsbook Review)
Shane Jackson: "The Minnesota Timberwolves might own the NBA's top defense, but they will have their hands full trying to slow down the Phoenix Suns. Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota’s best on-ball defender, will likely start on Kevin Durant but should eventually guard Devin Booker.
"Regardless, Bradley Beal figures to face the best matchup in this series. Beal has proven what he can do with that by clearing this scoring prop in three of four meetings against Minnesota, averaging 26.8 points per game. He scored 36 points in the regular-season finale against the Wolves."
Karl-Anthony Towns UNDER 9.5 assists + rebounds (DraftKings)
Chinmay Vaidya: "The Timberwolves big man is somehow back after missing just 18 games with a torn meniscus, meaning Minnesota’s rotation is fully intact for the postseason. However, Towns has struggled in two head-to-head games against the Suns this year. He’s gone under this line both times, including in the final matchup of the regular season. Towns has struggled in the postseason and he’s still likely not back to 100%, so I’ll say he goes under this line in Game 1."
Spread Pick: Suns +2 (Action Network)
Michael Arinze: "While teams in the NBA often focus on running their opponents off the 3-point line and into the paint, where their rim protectors wait gleefully, that strategy doesn’t necessarily work against the Suns.
"Per NBA.com, Phoenix leads the league in short (10-14 ft.) and midrange (15-19 ft.) jump shot attempts while shooting around 49%, which ranks second in the league. The Suns' style of play effectively means Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, will have a lesser impact on the game.
"Phoenix is very effective at dictating the pace of games, averaging 102.2 possessions per game at home and 102.0 on the road. Two of the three meetings seemed to match the Suns’ preferred tempo, and both went over the total.
"By neutralizing Gobert, the Suns have a clear edge in this matchup and are very live as two-point underdogs."