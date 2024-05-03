One Reason Why Suns Should, Shouldn't Fire Coach
PHOENIX -- Frank Vogel is on the hottest of seats currently as head coach of the Phoenix Suns, regardless of what the final decision may be.
Vogel did a fine job in his first season at the helm, but the flame-out at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in four games could ultimately cost him his job.
We will go over a major reason why a new coaching search should commence, and a major reason why coach Vogel should get another shot.
Vogel Should Be Retained: Continuity
This very well could be grasping at straws, but Vogel is a good NBA coach.
He could be much more successful in a potential second season with a home-run hire at the associate head coach position - perhaps Mike D'Antoni to help run the offense?
Things could work if certain things are tweaked in the offseason, if Vogel is able to regain the locker room, and if everyone gets on the same page over the next four months.
New Search Should Happen: Everything Else
Again, Vogel is a good NBA coach.
Sometimes it just isn't the right fit.
Between reports of the coaching staff not being on the same page, players losing confidence in Vogel as the leader of the locker room, and the Suns bowing out against the T-Wolves - the writing is just possibly on the wall at this point.
If Vogel is indeed relieved of his duties, he should get back on his feet with another opportunity in due time.
A decision should ultimately be made by Monday, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, so stay tuned, Suns fans.