Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Blazers
PHOENIX -- Another win streak is within reach for the Phoenix Suns - who are only losers of three games in the past three weeks.
The matchup tonight will be the second half og a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers - who are winners of 6 of their last 7 as well.
The Blazers have found a formula that has worked as of late, with former Suns Toumani Camara and Deandre Ayton playing vital roles in the recent surge for the 19-29 ball club.
The Suns and head coach Mike Budenholzer have been completely fine continuing to build continuity with the newly shaped roster - as has been evidenced by the 6th-ranked defense since the trade that brought Phoenix's starting ceter into the fold two weeks ago.
The starting five for tonight's game:
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Nick Richards
Jones has been a pillar of consistency this season - missing only one game to this point and serving as the stabilizing hand the offense quite arguably needed last season.
Booker responded to a potential All-Star snub on Thursday by posting a 31-point, 11-assist showing in last night's battle against the Golden State Warriors.
Dunn has brought a much needed athleticism boost to the starting unit - although his scoring production has tailed off somewhat since suffering an ankle injury last Saturday.
Durant has been an undeniable top-tier player this season, even at age 36 - he will look to build off of a modest 19-point showing last night in what should be a favorable matchup.
Richards had yet another stout showing against the Warriors - the third since coming to Phoenix less than two weeks ago. The matchup the new Sun has against Ayton will certainly be one to watch.
Suns-Blazers is set to tip-off shortly after 8 P.M. Arizona time.