Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Blazers

The Suns will roll out the same group from Friday to start tonight's game.

Kevin Hicks

Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) makes a layup in front of Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) makes a layup in front of Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Another win streak is within reach for the Phoenix Suns - who are only losers of three games in the past three weeks.

The matchup tonight will be the second half og a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers - who are winners of 6 of their last 7 as well.

The Blazers have found a formula that has worked as of late, with former Suns Toumani Camara and Deandre Ayton playing vital roles in the recent surge for the 19-29 ball club.

The Suns and head coach Mike Budenholzer have been completely fine continuing to build continuity with the newly shaped roster - as has been evidenced by the 6th-ranked defense since the trade that brought Phoenix's starting ceter into the fold two weeks ago.

The starting five for tonight's game:

  • Tyus Jones
  • Devin Booker
  • Ryan Dunn
  • Kevin Durant
  • Nick Richards

Jones has been a pillar of consistency this season - missing only one game to this point and serving as the stabilizing hand the offense quite arguably needed last season.

Booker responded to a potential All-Star snub on Thursday by posting a 31-point, 11-assist showing in last night's battle against the Golden State Warriors.

Dunn has brought a much needed athleticism boost to the starting unit - although his scoring production has tailed off somewhat since suffering an ankle injury last Saturday.

Durant has been an undeniable top-tier player this season, even at age 36 - he will look to build off of a modest 19-point showing last night in what should be a favorable matchup.

Richards had yet another stout showing against the Warriors - the third since coming to Phoenix less than two weeks ago. The matchup the new Sun has against Ayton will certainly be one to watch.

Suns-Blazers is set to tip-off shortly after 8 P.M. Arizona time.

Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS