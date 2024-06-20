BREAKING: OKC Thunder Trade Josh Giddey to Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso
Although the 2023-24 season just recently came to an end, as the Boston Celtics won the NBA Finals, the offseason is already in full swing. Making the first big splash of the summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
This is a deal that makes sense for both sides. As much upside as Giddey has, he's due for an extension soon and struggled in the recent postseason. Chicago will have the opportunity to develop him into the potential star he has the 21-year-old has the upside to be. Conversely, Caruso (30) is a win-now player who impacts the game on both ends of the floor.
Caruso is on an expiring deal worth roughly $9.9 million for the upcoming season. Exactly six months from the trade becoming official, he'll be eligible for a four-year, $80 million extension. That will be the key domino to fall for the Thunder, as shipping Giddey away for a one-year rental likely isn't the ideal scenario. Oklahoma City will want to keep Caruso around longer term for his veteran leadership and defensive prowess. The 30-year-old is a two-time NBA All-Defensive award winner. He will absolutely elevate this team in moving forward.
As more information drops, Thunder on SI will keep you informed.
