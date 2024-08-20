Chet Holmgren Praise's Cooper Flagg's Efforts with Team USA
It wasn't too long ago that Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren was working his way up in the amateurs to reach the goal of playing professional basketball in the NBA.
The 22-year-old became a highly recognized name during high school, sitting at the top of his class and committing to Gonzaga. He continued to domiante at the college level, which set him up well to be selected by the Thunder in the 2022 Draft at No. 2.
The start of Holmgren's career was halted due to a foot injury, but that didn't stop him from working his way back to full strength and having an impressive rookie campaign last season, finishing in second place in Rookie of the Year voting. Now, he's cemented himself as not only a core piece in Oklahoma City, but one of the league's brightest rising stars.
Much like how it was for Holmgren, Duke forward Cooper Flagg is the biggest name in college basketball. He is expected to immediately come into the program as the Blue Devils' front man, and should be the concensus No. 1 pick if all goes according to plan.
Flagg even got in on some action with Team USA in scrimmages over the summer, where he caught plenty of attention and praise from the established stars around him. He's not your average 17-year-old, and it was shown through an unwavering talent that competed against some of the best talent in the world.
Holmgren has dealt with some of the expectations and praise at a young age like Flagg is dealing with now, so it's no surprise that he's keeping an eye on the freshman.
"It's impressive," Holmgren said on Flagg's time around USA basketball. "Not only can you see some of the different skills he has in his skillset, but also just understanding the situation. He's 17, hasn't played a college game and is coming, hooping against the highest level of basketball players in the world."
Many players at the experience level of Flagg wouldn't be able to hang in that situation, but the fact that he did shows everything there is to know about him. He's as talented as everyone is claiming him to be, and he'll certainly be a prized player for any team that grabs him in the draft.
Holmgren understands how special Flagg will be. He's got obvious potential and an unrivaled skillset at his age, and he isn't going to have trouble becoming a successful player in the NBA. With some of the similarities they share with each other at that age, maybe he sees himself in Flagg a little too.
While entering college and having his mind set on building his draft stock at the same time, Holmgren might not be a bad person for Flagg to take inspiration from either.
