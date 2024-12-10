Determining How 2024-25 OKC Thunder Win and Lose Games
The Oklahoma City Thunder has been one of the NBA's best teams through 23 games, possessing a top-10 offense and defense while winning over 75% of the time.
Oklahoma City almost could not have asked for a better start to its season — maintaining the Western Conference's No. 1 seed while suffering serious frontcourt injuries — although some nights have produced unfavorable and uncharacteristic showings.
The Offense
The Thunder offense generates above-average results regardless of the final score. Oklahoma City averages just 0.6 fewer points in losses than wins, albeit on a 2.5% worse effective field-goal percentage. The team grabs 1.5 more offensive rebounds, commits 1.1 fewer turnovers and draws 2.0 more free throws in games that end up in the loss column.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 30.4 points per game on a scorching 65.0% true shooting percentage in Thunder losses, highlighted by a 36-point, 13-for-19 shooting performance on Nov. 17 against the Dallas Mavericks.
Jalen Williams scores 3.9 more points per game in losses than wins, largely due to averaging over four more field-goal attempts on those nights. He also records 3.8 more minutes and 1.2 more assists in Oklahoma City losses.
The Thunder's two best playmakers do not suffer noticeably during eventual losses, making a team-wide struggle almost impossible. Oklahoma City averages a minuscule 10.8 turnovers in losing efforts, lower than any other team by nearly two per game — assuming all results count. Among major offensive categories, the team only suffers worse shot efficiency in losses than wins yet still produces similar point totals.
Loss
Points
eFG%
TOV
ORB
FT
Nuggets
122
52.0%
14
13
18-for-23
Warriors
116
50.5%
11
14
21-for-26
Mavericks
119
57.5%
8
7
19-for-25
Spurs
104
49.0%
14
13
6-for-7
Rockets
116
51.6%
7
11
19-for-25
AVERAGE
115.4
52.0%
10.8
11.6
16.6-for-21.2
RANK
10th in NBA
24th in NBA
1st in NBA
11th in NBA
21st in NBA
The Defense
The Thunder maintains interchangeable offensive results in almost all games, meaning its defense frequently determines the ultimate outcome. Oklahoma City has made numerous headlines for becoming the league's No. 1 defense by points allowed per 100 possessions (103.9) this season — a unit that shines brightest in wins.
The team has allowed a measly 99.2 points per game on a 48.2% effective field-goal percentage and forced 20.1 turnovers per game in 18 wins this year. All three marks skyrocket in losses to 120.2 points per game on a 55.8% effective field-goal percentage, as well as 16.0 turnovers forced.
Oklahoma City forces 8.2 more turnovers than it commits in wins and 5.2 more turnovers in losses. Both differentials emphasize the Thunder's individual and team defensive playmaking, which has become etched into the team identity throughout recent years.
Loss
Points
eFG%
TOV
ORB
FT
Nuggets
124
56.2%
18
13
24-for-33
Warriors
127
62.4%
15
13
16-for-23
Mavericks
121
54.2%
16
18
30-for-36
Spurs
110
58.4%
21
8
13-for-19
Rockets
119
48.4%
10
15
30-for-39
AVERAGE
120.2
55.8%
16
13.4
22.6-for-30
RANK
28th in NBA
23rd in NBA
6th in NBA
30th in NBA
30th in NBA
Opponents who perform games shooting well from the field, grabbing lots of offensive rebounds and getting to the foul line habitually make Thunder wins difficult to obtain.
The Thunder takes on the reigning conference champion Dallas Mavericks in the Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinals tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. CST.
