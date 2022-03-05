2022 NBA Draft: Upcoming Rookie Guards Provide Interesting Skillsets for Thunder Future

The ideal scenario isn't guaranteed for Oklahoma City in the draft lottery and if they miss out on one of the top three prospects Sam Presti could turn to drafting another guard.

The 2022 NBA Draft is stockfull of small and power forwards, but for guards the draft, while talented, isn’t as highly praised.

In most mock drafts the first guard is selected fourth and only two or three in the top 10, however, if history repeats itself Oklahoma City could find themselves in that range to select another guard to add to its full rotation.

The guards in the draft have the chance to be dynamic and stars in the league, but have development to do, as most prospects do. The guards come from a wide range of schools not typically associated with top 10 caliber draft picks. Purdue, Wisconsin and Iowa all have more than capable guards to propel themselves into the lottery. As do the blue blood likes of Kansas and Kentucky.

Here are three guard options the Thunder could look toward if the big three aren’t available.

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Jaden Ivey, a sophomore from Purdue, has burst into the lottery conversation this season. After a freshman season posting less than 12 points per game, Ivey has upped his total to 17.4 points per game this season for the Boilermakers. Ivey has improved his shot immensely over his college career. This season he is shooting 46.7% from the field and a prolific 37.1% from 3-point range.

Ivey stands as a 6-foot-4 and is an explosive combo guard with intense ball skills. Ivey provides the opportunity to attack the rim or pull up from beyond the arc excelling on both fronts. Depending on the situation he can handle the ball or play off-the-ball.

Oklahoma City is in need of a talented shooter from beyond the arc and if they miss out on one of the big three forwards, Ivey could be on their radar.

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Another sophomore shooting guard who has taken a giant leap in his second collegiate season. Johnny Davis isn’t the most prolific 3-point shooter, but he can score efficiently as is evident from his 20.3 points per game this season for Wisconsin. Davis is also useful on the boards tallying over eight per game.

Davis is an elite finisher at the rim and can battle through contact to get to the rim. He’s not the most prolific athlete, but his patience and first step vault him into the lottery conversation. He hovers around the fifth pick in most mock drafts.

For Oklahoma City, Davis would provide more toughness to an already talented interior guard group. Davis has a high ceiling depending on his landing spot, and OKC could make good use of him if they decide to depart from another young guard.

TyTy Washington, Kentucky

The top-ranked freshman guard TyTy Washington has had an up-and-down first season in Lexington, Kentucky. He’s dealt with some injuries and some battle scars throughout his season with the Wildcats, but he’s maintained his hype heading into the draft process.

Washington is averaging just over 12 points per game and four assists on the season. He’s also posted impressive shooting numbers on a smaller volume than a typical lottery pick. He’s shooting nearly 47% from the field and over 34% from beyond the arc.

Washington holds elite speed and the ability to knock down big time shots in big time moments.

If Oklahoma City falls victim to bad lottery luck Washington is projected near the 10th spot in the draft and could be sneakily valuable to the Thunder. Speed is important and that is what Washington has. Adding him into an impressive blooming guard group could be beneficial for both Washington and the Thunder.

