2022 Draft: Thunder Select Jalen Williams with No. 12 Overall Pick

After trading up to No. 11 for Ousmane Dieng, the Thunder kept pick No. 12 and selected Jalen Williams from Santa Clara.

This was a surprise pick for Sam Presti, as both Jalen Duren and Mark Williams were on the board, as well as Duke sharpshooter AJ Griffin.

Williams was a huge combine riser, as his strong play in scrimmages led to a huge jump in the draft. Many had him pegged around the No. 15 pick, so jumping to No. 12 isn’t too much of a reach. Williams is an incredibly efficient player, and brings experience and shooting to Oklahoma City.

He averaged 18 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals. He also shot 39.6% from the 3-point line and 81% from the charity stripe. He fits the Thunder culture and will provide immediate help on the perimeter.

While this pick was a surprise to many, the Santa Clara product can absolutely play. It’ll be interesting to see where he fits in on the Thunder, but his talent is undeniable.

He brings a veteran presence on a young team and has been a consistent leader for the Broncos over the past three seasons. He works best off-ball, which fits exactly what the Thunder need.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.