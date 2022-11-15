2023 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Athletic Dynamo

The Thunder have already proven this season that they can hang with the best on good nights.

But with Oklahoma City not likely to truly contend for a few more seasons, general manager Sam Presti will look to the draft, at least once more, to add talent to the team.

Sporting News writer Kyle Irving recently released an NBA mock draft, and with a quick Tankathon spin, we’re able who Oklahoma City could potentially fetch in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Here’s how the spin went:

8. Ausar Thompson, Oklahoma City Thunder

One half of the dynamic Thompson twins duo, Ausar fits Presti’s MO just fine.

At 6-foot-7, Thompson has uncanny athleticism, so much so that he’ll likely be a top-10 selection off that alone. Even better, athleticism is something Oklahoma City currently lacks.

“He's off to a hot start to his second OTE season, averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game,” Irving wrote. “Even more impressive is his effort on the defensive end, where he has used his length, quickness and instincts to tally eight steals and three blocks through two games. Ausar's jumpshot concerns are the same as his brother's but his athleticism and disruptive defense will translate to the next level immediately.”

Ausar is the more defensive-minded between the twins, and while Amen is likely to be drafted higher, Ausar has plenty to offer OKC in the ways of defense, verticality and potentially down the line, spark-plug scoring.

With his frame, Thompson could likely fill-in nicely in-between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey in the guard lineup, but as those who watch OKC know, there’s really no positions among the Thunder roster.

For now, OKC has just one first round selection in the 2023 draft, so they’ll need to make it count.

