2024 NBA Mock Draft: ESPN Has OKC Thunder Making Surprising Selection at No. 12
The Oklahoma City Thunder is in an interesting spot with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The class is considered "weaker," though there's bound to be some strong talents, even if it's not in the top-five selections.
Now, the Thunder's last few selections have been solid, bringing in guys like Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams -- two star players and two really solid rotational players.
The team landed the No. 12 pick in the past two drafts, where they ended up taking Williams and Wallace, though they traded to the No. 10 pick to secure Wallace.
Drafting in the same realm leaves a huge opportunity for the Thunder, who is fresh off a 57-25, No. 1-seeded season. They can bring someone in to help contribute immediately and fill some potential holes within the roster.
ESPN recently released an updated 2024 NBA Mock Draft, which saw the Thunder make a shocking selection with the No. 12 overall pick. In the mock, the Thunder selected Providence's Devin Carter, a 6-foot-3 combo guard. ESPN's Jeremy Woo broke down the pick for Oklahoma City.
"Carter has earned himself looks in the top 10 from teams, including San Antonio and Memphis, who value his reliability, toughness and all-around readiness to step in and contribute immediately," Woo wrote. "He brings quite a bit to the table defensively, has made strides as a shooter and plays with a nonstop motor, making him a particularly appealing choice for teams angling to compete sooner rather than later."
During his freshman season at South Carolina, Carter shot 27 percent on 3-pointers on low volume. His sophomore season -- his first with Providence -- Carter shot 30 percent from deep on improved volume. Carter is fresh off his junior season, where he shot 38 percent on 3-pointers with 6.8 attempts per game. The improvement was vast and certainly raised his draft stock plenty.
Shooting is a must for any player who wants to excel within the Thunder's offensive system, which relies on paint touches and plenty of drives. Carter has improved in a big way in the category, and he would only improve more with Chip Engelland as his shooting coach.
Defensively, Carter is solid, too. He brings strength and even help on the boards, despite being 6-foot-3. He can guard both of the guard positions while also fitting the bill offensively. He averaged 19.7 points per contest in his third and final season of college basketball, adding 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
The on-court fit could be solid, but with what opportunity?
"The Thunder have quite a bit of depth in the backcourt already, with two excellent defensive guards in Lu Dort and Cason Wallace, but could opt to stack the deck further at this spot and let Carter challenge for minutes right away," Woo continued. "Oklahoma City will eventually have to consolidate some of its talent, potentially making roster fit less important at No. 12."
Thunder general manager Sam Presti went against the grain and claimed he was fond of the 2024 draft class, which signals the team will more than likely draft in the lottery.
