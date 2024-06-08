2024 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Takes Indiana Star Center to Add Size
Plenty of names have been popular selections for the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, with those being Cody Williams, Dalton Knecht and others.
NBADraft.net has a spin on the team's pick, as they have the Thunder making an unpopular selection. With the No. 12 pick, the Thunder selects Indiana star center Kel'el Ware.
Ware is a 7-foot-1, 230-pound center who spent two seasons playing college basketball. In his most recent season -- which saw him transfer from Oregon to Indiana -- Ware averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while starting in each of his 30 contests played.
A prototypical center, Ware would be a huge addition on the glass and in the size department for the Thunder. With plenty of directions Thunder general manager Sam Presti could go, addressing the backup center position wouldn't be a bad choice by any means.
Adding Ware could be an ideal big man to draft at No. 12. It's hard to imagine either Donovan Clingan or Alex Sarr drop far enough for the Thunder to snag their services (though this exact mock has Clingan going No. 13).
Ware is much more versatile than, say, Zach Edey. He also happened to be among the most productive big men in the NCAA a season ago, leaving him as a top-five center prospect in this draft.
The All-Big Ten Team center also secured a Big Ten All-Defense Team selection. The 7-footer averaged a mere 43 percent on 3-pointers, though he did so on just 1.3 attempts per game. It's nothing but potential, but the flashes were there as a floor spacer. With Chip Engelland and increased volume, could Ware be a fun, developmental big for the Thunder?
In this specific situation, the Thunder could likely trade back to select the same player, as Ware will fall somewhere closer to the pick No. 20 range. Still, Ware could be an intriguing selection for the Thunder in a draft that Oklahoma City can afford to miss.
